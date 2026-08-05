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Gone to the Dogs: Feminist-Rag Rages over Sophie Cunningham
The crusty old feminists at Jezebel are crashing out in a jealous rage-spiral over Sophie Cunningham’s refusal to give a [redacted] about her support of…
7 hrs ago
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Dana Loesch
33
1
3
Wednesday Radio Prep
8/5/26
17 hrs ago
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Dana Loesch
11
2
Tuesday Radio Prep
8/4/26
Aug 4
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Dana Loesch
13
1
July 2026
The Supposed Hamas "Ceasefire"
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but no way this is happening:
Jul 31
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Dana Loesch
34
4
8
Friday Radio Prep
7/31/26
Jul 31
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Dana Loesch
9
1
Fauci Pleads the Fifth
He wouldn't even answer what day it was.
Jul 30
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Lorraine Yuriar
22
3
Thursday Radio Prep
7/30/26
Jul 30
•
Dana Loesch
14
2
2
Republicans Shouldn't Be Dumb About Ken Paxton
The New York Times has a hand-wringing piece about Ken Paxton and big time GOP donors clutching their wallets to see who opens theirs first.
Jul 30
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Dana Loesch
60
5
13
News We Missed
More of the things we've missed while Dana has been away from the mic
Jul 29
•
Lorraine Yuriar
25
1
3
Looking For Truth In Israel
I was off air all of last week and for the first part of this week, not because of the ever-elusive vacation, but because I traveled up and down the…
Jul 27
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Dana Loesch
132
29
17
Mid-Week News Roundup
All the things we've missed while Dana has been away from the mic
Jul 23
•
Lorraine Yuriar
17
6
1
The Vance-Rogan Interview
I am off air this week and traveling quite a bit (I will have a lot to share when I’m back on air the 28th) but I feel very compelled to discuss this…
Jul 20
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Dana Loesch
78
3
13
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