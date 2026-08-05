Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

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July 2026

The Supposed Hamas "Ceasefire"
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but no way this is happening:
  Dana Loesch
Friday Radio Prep
7/31/26
  Dana Loesch
Fauci Pleads the Fifth
He wouldn't even answer what day it was.
  Lorraine Yuriar
Thursday Radio Prep
7/30/26
  Dana Loesch
Republicans Shouldn't Be Dumb About Ken Paxton
The New York Times has a hand-wringing piece about Ken Paxton and big time GOP donors clutching their wallets to see who opens theirs first.
  Dana Loesch
News We Missed
More of the things we've missed while Dana has been away from the mic
  Lorraine Yuriar
Looking For Truth In Israel
I was off air all of last week and for the first part of this week, not because of the ever-elusive vacation, but because I traveled up and down the…
  Dana Loesch
Mid-Week News Roundup
All the things we've missed while Dana has been away from the mic
  Lorraine Yuriar
The Vance-Rogan Interview
I am off air this week and traveling quite a bit (I will have a lot to share when I’m back on air the 28th) but I feel very compelled to discuss this…
  Dana Loesch
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