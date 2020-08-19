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“The Dana Show,” in addition to being the number one weekday afternoon talk radio program in the country, is also one of the best researched programs on the airwaves.

I began this newsletter during lockdown last summer and in a few short months these regular writings have attracted over 10,000 signups and made Chapter and Verse one of the most popular newsletters on Substack. I launched the paid subscription option February 2021. In 2023 I added Lorraine Yuriar and L. Grey as regular contributors to CHAPTER AND VERSE to help capsulize the extraordinary amount of breaking news for you.

Want to know what I’m citing on air? What I think the next developing narrative will be? Consider a super affordable ($6 monthly $50 annually) paid subscription to get 3-5 weekly posts of my deep dives on issues, explainer pieces, access to my radio research, exclusive offers from only my most trusted longtime radio partners, and to engage with the community in the comments (where I routinely host live discussions during big, televised events like debates or SOTU addresses).

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Think of me as that one friend you can text when you need info-ammo to tell off someone on Facebook during a political debate — or that one friend who has odd and varied tastes and can give you tips on everything from the best crochet hooks to the best way to serve a steak.

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