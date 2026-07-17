Trump Sounds Alarm Over Election Integrity
But do the documents released by the White House hold up under scrutiny?
Trump gave a speech last night about election integrity. The whole speech seems to have been designed to spur the base into action. He wants us to call our senators and demand they pass the SAVE Act.
After his usual routine of glazing his record and hyping the Dow and the rest of the country, Trump began by talking about a raft of documents he had authorized to be released regarding the security of our elections in America. Here are some of the highlights:
Trump said that there was a 2018 CIA report that stated Chinese policy was to interfere to get rid of Trump. China had been trying to undermine the public’s confidence in the president by paying people to write negative articles about Trump.
China tried to manufacture ballots for Biden.
This information was hidden from Trump by the CIA and FBI. Much of it was found in Burn Bags. He is having the CIA, FBI, etc fire the people who covered it up.
He is releasing documents that prove Americans have been lied to about the safety of voting machines. Also, the CIA has a report proving there was a plot to rig elections in Venezuela for Maduro.