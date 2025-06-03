Transparency Is Important
I’m happy to partner with entities when the goals align. I’m a capitalist, and still a bit of an activist, but always transparent.
I had a time-sensitive offer today to read live copy (an on-air ad read live) from Americans For Prosperity, a group that has done a lot of good in the past and still does a lot of good now.
The proposed copy reads:
“Last November, 77 million Americans made President Trump our 47th president. And the #1 issue on the ballot was the economy. Jobs and wag…