Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willie B's avatar
Willie B
Jul 20

Bill Maher saying he would vote for JD in 2028 after the Rogan interview a coincidence? No way! Maher doesn't like the Socialism being pushed by the DSA but he's ok with the kind pushed by Vance. JD thinks these are supporters who will get him elected. It isn't going to make up for the amount he's going to lose that voted for him and Trump. JD decided the Woke Reich is his path to the nomination in 2028 and like Megyn, He's afraid to criticize Tucker and the rest of Podcastistan. I don't trust JD

Reply
Share
1 reply
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
Jul 20

JD Vance is definitely sucking up to the woke right and has been for some time. I've never trusted him and I'm more partial to Marco Rubio at least nowadays. Scapegoating Israel is seen by many others.

https://lhgrey78.substack.com/p/the-scalpel-does-not-vote-for-the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=fr6mf

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana Loesch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture