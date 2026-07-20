I am off air this week and traveling quite a bit (I will have a lot to share when I’m back on air the 28th) but I feel very compelled to discuss this first.

On the same day that 103 Democrats voted to cut military aid to Israel, the Vice-President of the United States went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and accused all criticism of his failed Iran negotiations of both being paid by Israel and tanking the deal. He based his argument on this piece from Time Magazine, which highlighted former Trump social media guru Brad Parscale.

Instead of blaming jihadi zealots, Vance blames “Jewish influencers.” From my friend Larry O’Connor, who called it out immediately:

“The really disconcerting foreign influence may lie with those podcasters and hosts who supported Israel for those same decades and then suddenly turned on a dime and changed their positions. Perhaps that deserves a little more scrutiny.”

When something bad happens and many people observe it and remark on it, that isn’t indicative of an “op.” The left calls everyone that disagrees with them “racists” and “Nazis” while the Woke Reich paints every challenge to their behavior, every dissent, every justified criticism of being an “op.”

I don’t know what Vance thinks he has to lose by refusing to entertain the Woke Reich targeting of our greatest ally in the Middle East, unless, Occam’s Razor, and Vance is Woke Reich-adjacent himself. He may not share the zealots’s hatred of Israel but judging by his various recent interviews and speeches, he does share their views on foreign policy.

This was evident when Vance was placed as the avatar of diplomatic negotiations with Iran. He seems to think that Iran’s regime is one economic package away from being a normal, functioning representative body, that investment will temper the mullahs. He contextualizes this as a “conditional incentive,” but that’s just semantics. Let’s explore this for a moment: were this true, why hasn’t it happened already? UAE has transferred billions to Iran to halt hostilities (UAE denies this, but it’s widely reported). Now Arab nations are cobbling together a $300 billion dollar “investment fund.” It’s ransom. The belief is that what happens without the ransom will be worse than paying the ransom. Not cumulatively.

Pakistan, along with the Qataris, long a conduit for these aforementioned payments to Iran, were the major architects of the MOU. Even with that grandfathered favorability the Iranian regime is still unhappy.

Yet the collapse of these negotiations come at the hands of— not of jihadi Twelvers — but randos like BigMaga979 on X, per the VP:

In an interview published on Wednesday, Vance told conservative podcaster Joe Rogan that while he trusts some people within the Israeli government, there are others “who are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely”.

The White House spox tried splitting the baby:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said: “I think the president would certainly agree that, yes, foreign countries certainly do try to persuade American public opinion.”

Yes, but Vance said Israel, not Qatar or China. Yet Israel only spends a fraction of what Qatar and China pay to lobby D.C., our universities, and shadowy influence groups. It’s also very odd that this debunked narrative has been resuscitated the same week that reports emerged detailing how Qatar has placed agents within Congressional offices, igniting calls for investigations and provoking a bill on staffer background checks from Rep. Kat Kammack. All of this was well known at the time of the Vice-President’s interview with Joe Rogan, yet didn’t surface. I’m not saying he was aware and chose to omit it for the purpose of targeting a United States ally, but it doesn’t reflect well on Vance to not include this in a discussion on foreign influence.

Vance’s opposition to foreign influence in American politics is also a relatively new one; he involved himself heavily in Russian-friendly Viktor Orban’s reelection bid and some of his associates were paid by Orban.

The Israel-only focus fuels suspicions within conservative circles that Vance may be more aligned with Woke Reichers beyond naming them (Theo Von) as his favorite podcast; employing one’s son as his deputy comms manager (Buckley Carlson, who since departed); or his close friendship with Tucker Carlson, who not only lobbied Trump to select Vance as his vice-presidential pick, but later called Trump “evil.”

Vance himself began as the staunchest “Never Trumper,” calling Trump “Hitler,” accusing him of failing on economics, among other barbed criticisms. For comparison, I’m continually attacked by the Woke Reich for backing incumbent governors in the primary (I voted for Trump thrice and have known him for well over a decade as he regularly appeared on my program) but have long defended POTUS, even before 2016 after I first introduced him to CPAC audiences. However, Vance’s remarks, which find no competition in either sensationalism or severity, are suppressed by the same Woke Reich.

The bottom line: blaming Americans for the actions of a jihadi-obsessed terror regime isn’t America First. The criticism to the VP’s remarks was swift. The pushback against the criticism equally so. All criticism was dismissed by Vance team members embedded within the admin as an “organized operation.”

What is clearly evident is that for all the posturing, Vance and POTUS are not on the same page.

The Woke Reich’s chief opposition to Trump’s actions on Iran are that Iran is a greater friend to the United States than our ally Israel. This is a belief they genuinely hold and apply it to every Muslim-majority country. This is the red/green alliance (communism/Islamist) I’ve repeatedly warned about that serves as the basis of their foreign policy. Vance’s remarks indicate that his geopolitical worldview is more aligned with this take than not.

What was also known last week was NATO Chief Mark Rutte endorsed Trump’s actions, saying:

During his June 24 Oval Office meeting with Trump, Rutte said: "This is, first of all, about the nuclear capability Iran was basically getting its hands on — and that would have been a threat to the region. It would've been a threat to the whole world." The next day, Rutte was even more direct. "We know they were close," he said, while commending the United States "for making sure that the world stays safe from Iran with a nuclear capability."

This was significant and the media ignored it. The VP also didn’t mention it during the discussion with Rogan which seems a notable omission considering a considerable amount of time focused on Trump’s assessment of Iran’s threat capability.

It feels like Vance is struggling to separate himself from Trump ahead of 2028 without compromising his popularity as it is still predicated upon Trump’s favor. He only won his Senate race after Mitch McConnell bailed him out with a $28 million ad buy in the final stretch. He’s not yet strong enough on his own, in terms of popularity, to challenge Trump outright for the direction of the Republican Party which is why it seems like he’s playing it safe, flirting with the Woke Reich and enjoying their support while allowing them to create the discord in the party in order to manufacture some reason for policy change. The problem is that the faction to which he feels he needs to play for success is still nominal as a percentage of coalition makeup and nothing so far has translated into real, meatspace electoral victories. Their candidates keep getting clobbered at the polls, while the left elevates their Democrat counterparts.

There is, of course, the theory I and others have floated: Trump has a keen eye on these proceedings and as a way to temper Vance he made him the face of a negotiation that he knew would ultimately fail (as it has in the 40+ years it’s been repeatedly tried). Trump has a ruthless boardroom management style, so this wouldn’t be extraordinary.

I don’t yet have a candidate that I favor for 2028. It’s too early, and none of it may matter if we lose horribly during midterms. That said, I’m not encouraged by what I’ve seen from Vance thus far. His refusal to unequivocally shut down the Woke Reich and their conspiracies signals either a weakness of spirit unfit for greater leadership, a gamble to the worst subgroup of the coalition as a substitute for future electoral confidence, or a character flaw too late in the game to fix. Maybe all three. Smaller still, maybe none. Regardless, it’s at the point where it can’t be ignored any longer.

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