Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

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Willie B's avatar
Willie B
5d

Egypt, Qatar, & Turkey as Mediators in Gaza. Was North Korea unable to join the group of mediators?

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Cheryl Forbes's avatar
Cheryl Forbes
5d

Has no one studied the centuries of Islamist history? Does no one understand the demands of the pedofile prophet? Fourteenth century Catherine of Siena had a clearer view and deeper understanding than our leaders, religious and secular do today of Islam.

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