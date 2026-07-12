According to his office, the 71-year-old Senator from South Carolina passed away suddenly in his home Saturday evening after a brief illness.

Lindsey was born in South Carolina. At age 21, both of his parents died within 15 months of each other. He became the legal guardian for his 13-year-old sister and went to college in the area. After graduating with a degree in psychology, he went to law school. Upon graduation in 1981, he joined the Air Force as a JAG officer.

He spent a few years in Germany with the Air Force before returning to South Carolina in 1989. When the First Gulf War broke out, he was recalled to teach pilots about the laws of war.

He continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves while also running for office. In 1992, he won a seat in the South Carolina House. Three years later, he moved up to the US House of Representatives, where he served the citizens of South Carolina’s second district until his election to the Senate in 2003, following the death of Strom Thurman.

He served a short stint with the Reserves in Iraq in 2007 and again in Afghanistan in 2014 before retiring from the military at the rank of colonel in 2015.

In the Senate, he was best friends with John “Maverick” McCain until he died in 2018. While he initially had beef with Trump in 2016 over statements Trump had made about McCain, he eventually squashed it to become good friends and golf buddies with the President.

Senator Graham was running for re-election in South Carolina. Since we are more than 100 days from the midterm general election, Governor McMaster (R) will get to appoint a replacement to fill the seat until the election. Because he had already won the primary, the South Carolina GOP will have to hold a special primary to replace Graham in the general election.

In the meantime, with Lindsey’s unfortunate passing and Mitch McConnell missing in action, the Senate balance is currently 50 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and 2 Independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Lindsey’s passing comes as a shock to all of us. Our thoughts are with his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, and her family.

Lorraine Yuriar is a wife, mother, and lifelong conservative currently stuck in a very blue state.

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