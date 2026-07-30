Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

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LibertyBelleVA's avatar
LibertyBelleVA
7d

I pray TX conservatives are smarter than VA conservatives who DID vote/not vote based on candidates personal lives...and now Virginia is just a shell of itself.

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דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
7d

WTFU Conservatives, start backing Paxton. Wake up Texas.

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