From CENTCOM’s X account.

Tuesday afternoon, the IRGC tried to hit our base in Jordan. Tuesday night, we ran a joint op with the Saudis to hit Iranian weapons caches in Iraq after intel said that the IRGC was planning to use them to hit Saudi’s energy infrastructure.

A Secret Service agent from Vice President Vance’s detail was suspended pending an investigation after details surrounding the VP’s family’s travel habits were leaked to MSNOW. Essentially, the Vance family seems to believe they still have the same freedom of movement as when he was a Senator and are not giving their protective detail sufficient notice before traveling.

“Aloha Snackbar!” yelled Raul Morales as he stabbed two people in front of a Jewish Center on Thursday. The victims were Moshe Yezhak Grunhaus, a 50-year-old Jewish man, and Chok Sung, a 57-year-old Asian man.

The local Jewish community asked Mayor Mamdani to “stop fanning the flames of hatred and division” after his speech denigrating the Israeli Prime Minister last Tuesday.

“When the mayor of New York repeatedly uses his platform to relentlessly single out and demonize Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, and calls those who support it ‘monsters,’ he contributes to a climate in which Jewish New Yorkers are increasingly targeted and unsafe,” Goldstein claimed.

He has been charged with Attempted Murder on both men, with an added Hate Crime modifier for the Jewish man.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner happened last Friday night. Many will remember that last April, the dinner was disrupted almost before it started when a shooter attacked the dinner. (Side note: that guy is headed to court in August.)

The media claimed that Trump bombed, but it was a tough crowd. Trump talked a lot about the April dinner disruption; Nicki Minaj caught a stray right off the bat. He joked that the filet had been personally run over by RFK Jr, but don’t worry, they told him they would not serve Bobby’s favorite raccoon bits. He cracked a joke about holding more fights on the White House lawn, and then admonished the press to learn about sarcasm and stop taking everything he says so literally. He talked extensively about the 250 Celebration. Then he started with the roasts. Some landed. Some didn’t. Among other things, he said Don Lemon is the dumbest man on television, and asked what happened to Bruce Springsteen? “He looks like hell, I don’t care what anyone said.”

“This year, the Association decided not to have a comedian, so they considered using Jimmy Kimmel…” That one got a few chuckles. There was a joke about Kaitlin Collins looking like Dylan Mulvaney that ticked off the left, but they can’t explain why. He mentioned Gavin Newsom, “I heard that he recently said we will lose our country if we don’t fight fire with fire, and to be fair, one thing we know about Gavin, he doesn’t fight fire with water.” At one point, Trump said that he had invited former prosecutor Jack Smith to the dinner by sending a text to Chuck Grassley.

Later in the speech, he said that the press should be happy he’s there, because when he’s gone, they are all going to be broke. Then he joked that he was running for a fourth term as he put on a Trump 2028 hat, and of course the media didn’t laugh, but some of the cabinet did.

And yeah, it did feel like the speech bombed; but look at where he was. Those people wouldn’t have laughed or applauded him for anything.

Senator Rand Paul released the Fauci Files. Tom Elliot has a great write-up of some of the most interesting bits. The information coming out of this, especially from Fauci’s diary, is ridiculous. Basically, everything those of us on the right said about COVID turned out to be right, and no one could possibly love Fauci more than he loves himself.

Over in Podcastistan: Ben destroyed Tucker.

"I've been writing conservative columns since I was 17... Tucker, meanwhile, has been through more positions than the Kama Sutra." -- Ben Shapiro

Meanwhile, Candy is falling off, hard. X user MidGray looked at the numbers, and the audience is dwindling. This is why she’s been even more preposterous lately, including her recent claims that Charlie was killed because he wouldn’t kill her.

In a rare win for the Trump administration, a federal judge has blocked a pair of Illinois laws that would have allowed illegal immigrants to receive in-state tuition and other financial aid packages from the state. Judge Dugan said it violated federal law to grant those residency-based college benefits to illegals, but not every other U.S. citizen who lived outside of the state.

Mamdani and the New York Dept of Finance doxxed everyone in the city who owns an apartment worth more than $5 million. The DOF released an Excel file of people who they think will qualify for Mamdani’s new pied-à-terre tax. This particular tax is meant to apply to second homes; however, many on the list are actually primary homes.

Many A-listers have had their home addresses published, including Taylor Swift, Cynthia Nixon, and Anna Wintour. There also seem to be some middle-class homes on the list, as well as a shopping mall that was mistakenly included.

New Yorkers have until the end of the year to challenge their inclusion on the list.

The Biden tapes have been released. These are the recordings of his conversations with his ghostwriter in 2017, while working on his book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose." The Oversight Project has provided both a playlist of the audio available on YouTube and a transcription.

Many people have heard the former President repeatedly telling his ghostwriter that the information he is sharing is classified, or that he has classified documents, and wondered why Biden isn’t up on charges like Trump was. I would like to remind everyone that while Biden was President, in February 2024, Special Counsel Robert Hur looked into the possibility of bringing charges, and ultimately decided that Biden’s brain was far too mushy; he was no longer competent to stand trial. Why he was deemed incompetent for trial, yet fit for office, I will never be able to understand, but it is what it is.

McConnell’s office released another “proof of life” photo that seems like yet another old, previously unreleased photo. Interestingly, the Office of the Attending Physician claimed that Mitch was discharged from hospital care, but remained at GW University Hospital in the rehab facility.

From a security standpoint, IF the senator is healthy and stable, it makes no sense to keep him at GW when Walter Reed is just up the road. Not to mention, a move to Walter Reed would prevent indie journalists and paparazzi from knowing where he is. I’m sorry, but I’m not buying the story that he had a minor fall that resulted in no broken bones, no concussion, and now he’s in an extended rehab due to his childhood polio. If that’s the case, why did the 911 call say that they were doing CPR?

Lorraine Yuriar is a wife, mother, and lifelong conservative currently stuck in a very blue state.

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Lorraine Yuriar is a wife, mother, and lifelong conservative currently stuck in a very blue state.