The Vice-President and his wife, Usha Vance, have welcomed their fourth child! While the rest of the world was watching the World Cup Final, JD and Usha welcomed a baby boy, Alec Neel Vance. Usha Vance is now the third Second Lady to give birth while holding the office.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Miami on sex trafficking charges out of the UK. Details released reveal that Andrew has a thing for strangling women to within an inch of their lives while doing the deed. Andrew also faces 19 charges of “indecent images of a child” this time around. Ironically, Tate, the supposed leader of the “Man-o-sphere,” was wearing what can only be described as women’s capris at the time of his arrest.

Who wore it better?

More American servicemembers killed in the conflict with Iran. Iran hit a military base in Jordan, killing two. One soldier was still missing, though CENTCOM announced it had found remains in the rubble and was working to identify them. This brings the US death toll to 17.

The US is investigating whether Russia helped Iran with targeting information. It’s been known since at least March that Russia is providing help to Iran.

In retaliation, President Trump announced a renewed commitment to strikes, saying that we would hit either a bridge or power plant every time Iran hits a ship in the Strait.

Yesterday, the Houthis, an Iranian proxy in Yemen, got involved and struck at two Saudi oil tankers. Trump announced that he would hold Iran directly responsible for any actions the Houthis took, and that both would be punished accordingly.

Meanwhile, Thursday morning, the House of Representatives passed a bill to limit Trump’s ability to act in Iran. Four Republicans, Tom Barrett (MI), Warren Davidson (OH), Thomas Massie (KY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) voted with the democrats. Thankfully, the Senate responded immediately by voting the measure down on a 49-47 vote.

Trump also told Axios that he is very close to restarting combat operations in Iran. “They haven’t received enough pain yet,” he said.

Secretary Rubio released a report on Cuba. The Report details Cuba’s history of communism and infiltration into American universities and government. It also mentions the DSA, Mamdani, and Hasan Piker.

A man identified as Andrew Arrabaca, 43, a former Army missile engineer, set fire to 26 Federal Plaza last Monday morning. The attack started earlier that morning, when the firebug lit a tray of fireworks a few feet from the entrance and fired a pellet gun in the direction of observers at the doors of the building. Then he flooded the stairs with a liquid accelerant and lit it, causing a fireball. According to the DOJ, he then threw more fireworks into the blaze before jogging back to his cart and being apprehended.

The firebug had apparently scouted a few locations the day before, settling on 26 Federal Plaza because it was a busy entrance. Besides the anti-ICE slogans all over his cart, his helmet had several writings, including the phrase, “Kill yourself.” As he was being arrested, he shouted anti-ICE sentiments and told law enforcement that he was ready to kill people.

James Barnacle, the FBI’s New York field office assistant director, said at a press conference Monday afternoon, “He did say he was targeting the building, and he was okay if he hurt or killed people going in and out of the building, whether they were federal employees or civilians.”

Tuesday afternoon, a New York judge ordered the firebug to be detained and sent for psychological testing.

Last week, Dana covered Jennifer Welch’s and her co-host Angie Sullivan’s discussion on homeschooling. The two ladies declared homeschooling to be “weird as s--t” and “trickle-down crazy” while Angie said that she doesn’t trust anyone who “wants to be with their kids 24-7.”

Well, Ms Welch decided to double down, claiming that homeschool is a “patriarchal step of the fascist project” designed to keep women “dead-ass broke” and stuck in marriages to their “piece of shit, closet-case husbands”.

I’m not going to get into the myriad of studies that prove homeschooling often produces better results. I could go into detail about my own family’s experience with homeschooling, but I won’t. I think Ben Shapiro summed things up nicely when he said that he’s glad Ms Welch didn’t homeschool, because forcing a child to be trapped in a room with Jennifer Welch would be a form of torture.

Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Mikkie Sherrill (D) announced that approximately 6,600 non-citizens had been allowed to register to vote because of a glitch in the software at the Motor Vehicle Commission. She said the error occurred under the previous administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and that some of those mistakenly registered cast ballots.

The software company, IDEMIA, fired back that it was not a “glitch” in their system, but rather the State Board of Elections’ responsibility to verify voter eligibility.

Then, Trump weighed in, announcing that DHS had already found almost six times that number of non-citizens on NJ’s voter rolls. According to Trump, DHS has identified 35,152 non-citizens on the voter rolls in NJ, and that was only a fraction:

“These are just the ones that got caught. The real numbers will prove to be MANY TIMES this amount. They are all Dumocrats! Republicans, GET SMART and straighten out our Crooked Elections! Pass The Save America Act!!!”

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham made some waves Tuesday when she told ESPN that she does not believe biological men belong in women’s locker rooms:

"I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that,'" Cunningham said. "I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

When the media went after her for the comments, she doubled down in the best way:

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men. I said what I said, I think it’s common sense,” she told reporters. “I think I’ll always believe in that; it’s really important to protect children. And that’s little girls, who are also involved in that category. I stand by what I said, and I’ll always believe that.”

We are now at day 40 in the Where is Mitch? saga. Last Sunday, Kentucky’s Democratic governor Andy Beshear told the media that he had gotten phone calls from two sources that claimed that Mitch was dead before the so-called “proof-of-life” photo.

Lorraine Yuriar is a wife, mother, and lifelong conservative currently stuck in a very blue state.

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