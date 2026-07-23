Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Chamberlain's avatar
Matthew Chamberlain
Jul 24

Thank you for this excellent debrief on the news headlines, Lorraine. I appreciate your support and dedication to Dana and her team even while she is away.

Reply
Share
Buckeye's avatar
Buckeye
Jul 24

Thanks for the updates Ms. Lorraine! Hope all is well at the Yuriar homestead!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana Loesch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture