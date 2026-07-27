Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GTBD00 GuMMuG JoJack's avatar
GTBD00 GuMMuG JoJack
Jul 27Edited

Out of tragic history, rises Amazing & Awe inspiring stories from people who endured and weathered unimaginable suffering and tragedy. A People of Overcomer’s! 🙏🏽

Reply
Share
Michelle🇺🇸's avatar
Michelle🇺🇸
Jul 27

And this is why I have listened to Dana for ever! She learns and tries to understand everything!

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana Loesch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture