A morning view of the Gaza border from Sderot.

I was off air all of last week and for the first part of this week, not because of the ever-elusive vacation, but because I traveled up and down the nation of Israel.

Why?

Because we are in unchartered times and I wanted first-hand experience to make sure what I’m talking to you about on air is accurate and without influence. Because I wanted to walk where Jesus walked and see the same mountains and hills my Savior saw. I am not the same as I was when I left. It’s impossible.

I’m currently writing this on late Sunday afternoon from a rooftop restaurant in Jerusalem on our last day here, overlooking the Old City. I will finish it on the plane tomorrow, to explain any confusing tense. David’s Tower and the Dome of the Rock loom in the distance. The restaurant is full of families and young couples. A laughing baby just crawled past my table as soft music is piped through the ceiling and jackhammers pound in the distance — Israel is constantly building, rebuilding, uncovering, and maintaining. You’d have no idea that President Trump holds the fate of this Middle Eastern war zone in his hands with his justified threat to Iran. I’m slightly nervous about our flight tomorrow morning.

Yesterday in Jaffa while sipping a lemon slush I walked past a monastery and a mosque, situated side-by-side overlooking the docks. I have traveled around the world but this is my first time here. There is no where else quite like it.

I traveled here with a small group of Christians. I wasn’t compensated in any way for this trip, nor was it arranged or in any way or done in conjunction with the Israeli government. I was the one who put the wheels in motion months ago by asking friends who had traveled to Israel before if they knew anyone we could trust to help arrange a trip. My husband accompanied me as I’m an old soul who likes to avoid the appearance of impropriety and he’s also great fun. We did use a privately contracted security detail, particularly for some of the sketchier parts of the journey closer to the Gaza and Lebanon borders.

I went all the way down south, to the Reim Forest, site of the Nova Festival massacre where I met with a survivor and talked with her about her experience and recovery; to the far north border town of Metula, where residents’s literal backyards push up against the Lebanon border. Two years ago the town was empty, save for IDF sheltering in several homes, as Hezbollah rained rockets down upon them from a terror tunnel village visible a stone’s throw from the border. I saw a destroyed terror town that was perched precariously upon a spiderweb of tunnels where munitions were stored and the residents weren’t just passive human shields, they were active, willing participants.

The Nova Festival site.

I went to Muslim-majority Nazareth and lunched with Israeli Muslims and talked with Bedouin shop owners suffering since COVID from lockdowns and the ongoing war which has crippled tourism. I went to Sderot, the southern town taken by Hamas for three days beginning on October 7th and met those who saw Hamas ride into their town to siege their police department. I traveled to Judea and Samaria, commonly known in the U.S. as the West Bank, where, the day after we departed, Palestinians shot and killed a father and IDF reservist as he protected a group of hikers along a trail. I learned about Lebanese Christian villages that gave many lives to fight Hezbollah and how Israel has given many lives in return to protect them and their churches. We nervously were briefly in Lebanon’s no-man’s land. In some parts of the country, the tension hangs like a haze in the air. In other parts, you’d never know you were in a war zone.

I walked through Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Nazareth, old town Jerusalem, through the churches and spice markets and marveled at the tiny, cluttered streets. We spent our last afternoon in Israel hanging out with a Bedouin we met in the street who loves Trump and we spent our last night in Jerusalem in a shuk with our Jewish American friend drinking Israeli gin and eating the best chicken sandwich of my life while young and old Jewish Israelis sang Bon Jovi and asked if we owned horses (because my husband revealed that we live in Texas). I learned that the pidgin Hebrew pronunciation I know is worse than my horrible Italian and my barely passable French. I will never grasp reading menus or books from back to front. Comically, everyone thought I spoke either Hebrew or Spanish, so every single initial conversation began with me saying “English, please?” Meanwhile, everyone immediately asked my husband in English if he was a cowboy.

I personally requested as a condition of my traveling, and was granted, conversations with various and varied people. I spoke with the Israeli Foreign Minister, a defense contractor; Israeli Arabs, Jews, and Christians, our own Ambassador, Mike Huckabee; October 7th hostages, survivors, families, and more. I wanted to more deeply understand how each country benefits from our alliance. I wanted to know myself, not have information filtered through the legacy media, activists, or a podcast host. I had, and still have, zero interest in affecting or involving myself in any other country’s elections or influencing their policies. I only sought to better understand how what they do impacts me and my country. I have zero interest in promoting any other nation’s interests over those of my own nation’s and believe that it is spiritually and intellectually obscene should any transparent search of truth be sinfully presented in a maliciously dishonest way for another’s undisclosed agenda. I am going to present all of what I saw and experienced, the good and the bad, in the coming days here on air. (As it is now, the flight WiFi is only allowing me to share the above two photos.)

I saw a joyful, “don’t tread on me” defiance amongst the Israelis. I saw children and families absolutely everywhere. I saw IDF soldiers in a hummus restaurant in a northern border town. I didn’t even know there were just hummus restaurants and it was the best hummus I’ve ever eaten. I also saw Israeli disagreement over ultra-orthodox military service and subsidies, anger at their own government over failures preceding October 7th, and genuine, heartbroken fear over whether or not the United States would remain an ally. Everywhere everyone loved the United States and was eager to show it by sharing where they’ve traveled to in the U.S., telling me how much they loved Trump, or reciting pop culture trivia they committed to memory.

I saw archeological wonders. I experienced the newly-excavated City of David, a place Jews from all over the world are paying to unearth, steward, maintain, and share with the world. I walked where Jesus walked. I prayed at the pool where my Savior healed the blind man. I stood with my husband in the marshy Sea of Galilee, prayed and sang “How Great Thou Art” under the moonlight.

I wore my simple cross necklace proudly and prayed publicly. I noticed that many passerby with staid expressions would look down at my cross first and then purposefully raise their gaze to meet my eyes with a smile. I was welcomed everywhere except Bethlehem and Areas A and B of what the west calls the West Bank, or Judea and Samaria in Israel, where it was made clear by multiple people of every faith that our safety would be compromised in those areas.

I am well-versed on Middle East politics, policies, leaders and conflicts, having spent two decades in the business of knowing world and domestic events and talking with foreign leaders and dignitaries. If you travel broadly you know that nothing better prepares you than actual physical immersion.

Most of my viewpoints were confirmed. Many were greatly expanded. Only one was challenged. I will talk more about that later. Parts of this trip were very hard. All of it was emotional in some of the toughest and best ways. I traveled with an excellent group of people who made the experience all the richer.

Of all the places I’ve traveled around the world, Israel bears the closest resemblance to the United States. To be honest, I did not expect this. What does an American look like? What does an Israeli look like? I think most progressive westerners think all Israeli Jews looks like Adam Sandler or Mel Brooks. While eating my sandwich during our last night in one of Jerusalem’s famous shuks I sat next to a group of black Ethiopian Jews while a group of French orthodox took selfies and an ultra-orthodox boy with the reddest hair I’ve ever seen played with a sibling.

I’m happy to touch grass again back in the states. I missed my church services, my family, my dogs, and not getting stuck on elevators in a high rise during Shabbat. I will miss my new friends. I will miss the famous Israeli breakfasts and seeing history around every corner.

Thank you to my Christian friends for encouraging us to go. Thank you to my Jewish friends for their hospitality. And thank you to everyone along the way who let us intrude upon their lives for a moment to help sharpen our perspective on how to keep America great.

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