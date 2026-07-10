It is important to remember that this is a PRELIMINARY hearing, not the actual trial.

Note: After court ended yesterday, Fenix Ammunition identified the rounds found in the Mauser as “a Remington Cor-Lokt soft point round. It's SPECIFICALLY designed to deform, slow down, and prevent an exit wound.” They also pointed out that “16 out of the 17 .30-06 varieties manufactured by Remington use some type of expanding, deforming, or fragmenting bullet.”

Today started with a bit of drama over yesterday’s mistake, which led to the unburnt note being shown on the live stream for about 3 seconds. While the defense wanted to use it as an excuse to boot the cameras altogether, the prosecution and the media attorney pointed out that the contents of the note had already been shared, both in court filings and read into the record in this hearing. After some time, Judge Graf ruled, denying the defense request to exclude cameras. Instead, as punishment for the accident, he ruled that the public would not be able to see exhibits today.

Defense called a DNA tech from the ATF, Caitlin Oliver. Defense atty Michael Burt immediately starts digging into the weeds of the differences between the FBI and the ATF categories of DNA evidence. He seemed to be trying to remind us that DNA cannot be considered 100% conclusive. He also wanted to convince us that just because the defendant was the “major” contributor to the DNA on the gun doesn’t mean he pulled the trigger.

Burt, who was the atty for the Menendez Brothers back in the day and has made it his mission in life to destroy DNA evidence, keeps going beyond the scope of a probable cause hearing and into trial territory. Then, when the prosecution objects, he apologizes, says he just has one more question. Ten or so questions later, the prosecution has to object again for the same reason. Rinse. Repeat. This defense attorney is angering the judge by repeatedly straying from the scope of the hearing.

Prosecutor McBride handled the cross-examination. After getting her testimony on the accreditation of the lab and third-party oversight to make sure the lab is kept up to standards, he asked where on the firearm she found the defendant’s DNA. Oliver responded that it was found on the stock and grip, the butt plate, the trigger and trigger guard, the bolt, the fore end, the barrel, the optical accessory, the protective underside of the receiver, one cartridge case, and 2 bullet cartridges. She also asserted that the DNA found on the rifle is “at least 1 trillion times more likely if it originated from Tyler Robinson” than if it were someone else’s.

After Agent Oliver’s testimony was done, the defense said they had no more witnesses, as the defendant had chosen not to testify on his own behalf.

For a more detailed breakdown of the hearing, check out East Idaho News. You can also watch the trial on Andrea Burkhart’s YouTube channel.

The defense seems to be hanging their case on the idea that the DNA means nothing, and the ATF can’t conclusively prove the bullet recovered came from the defendant’s Mauser, which was found dumped in the woods at the scene.

Interestingly, we heard absolutely nothing about Egyptian planes, the Mossad, the military, Kash Patel, Brian Harpole, TPUSA employees, time-travel, tunnel Jews, exploding microphones, red shirt kids, the Utah Bee Cult from the defense. The only time the Defense even mentioned Erica was yesterday, when Burt lied to the court claiming that Erica was holding press conferences to discuss the evidence she was allowed to view in court. That has not happened. In fact, the Kirk family said they would NOT comment on the case while the hearing was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Candace spent the morning grasping at straws. After yesterday’s epic crash-out, she was looking for anything she could cling to in order to salvage her career. Ben Shapiro put out his podcast, focusing on the same question Dana has often posed, “What did Candace know?” After all, she has profited the most off Charlie’s death.

DataRepublican also had a stellar post on X, calling Candace on her bs.

There will be no ruling today. Yesterday, the defense requested to submit additional arguments via legal briefs. The Court will allow the prosecution to submit first; the defense may respond; then the prosecution may counter. It will take 6 weeks for the two sides to trade briefs, then they come back for oral argument on Sept 1 at 10 am. Only after that will we get a ruling on probable cause.

Lorraine Yuriar is a wife, mother, and lifelong conservative currently stuck in a very blue state.

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