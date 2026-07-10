It is important to remember that this is a PRELIMINARY hearing, not the actual trial.

The whole morning in Court was spent arguing over whether the now-redacted video of the furry twink roommate will be shown on the live stream or only in court. Eventually, the judge ruled that the prosecution can play the interview and show text messages, the note, and Discord chat logs (with some exceptions) on the livestream and in the courtroom. He also noted that the fully unredacted video will be admitted into evidence. Then the court had to break so the prosecution could remove a few more sections that the judge requested.

The roommate’s deposition was used to lay the foundation for the text messages, Discord chat logs, and the note the killer left him. Any time evidence is introduced in court, lawyers must lay a foundation for it. This means calling someone to testify that the evidence is real and true. In the actual trial, this would involve the witness having to be in court, either in person or via Zoom, so that the defense can cross-examine them and try to poke holes in their story. However, this is not an actual trial. This is a probable cause hearing. The rules here are different. This is where the prosecution must prove to the judge that they have sufficient evidence to warrant a trial. The standards are different; the rules are different. If this case goes to trial, the roommate will have to appear, and the defense will get to cross-examine him then.

For the purposes of this hearing, Utah SBI Agent Brian Davis, who was present for the deposition, testified that the video accurately represented the interview that occurred. Agent Davis then verified that the text messages were the messages referred to in the video deposition.

Candace told her followers that the police had only taken photos of the Roommate’s phone; however, Agent Davis testified that the police made a copy of the roommate’s phone using Cellebrite software. The police had no reason to seize the phone, because the dude was cooperating with the investigation.

When the Defense was given the chance to cross-examine Agent Davis, they declined. That means that, despite what Candace has been telling her cultists, the defense is not questioning the validity of the text messages, Discord logs, etc.

After the lunch break, the prosecution recalled Sergeant Jennifer Faumuina. It was her job to oversee the crime scene and the physical evidence.

Sgt Faumuina testified about the process of finding the gun and the bullets, as well as the engraving on the bullets. However, the prosecution did not get into the grain or any other details about the ammo. That kind of information is being reserved for trial.

One of the unfired rounds found in the gun.

She also testified about the search at the killer’s home. This is where they found the burnt remnants of the note that the killer left for his lover/roommate. This allowed the prosecution to enter the photo of the note that the roommate had on his phone before it got burned. While the note was not supposed to be shown to the public, due to rules about airing confessions and the risk of tainting the jury pool, it was accidentally flashed on screen just long enough. In the note, the killer told his lover, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it.”

Sgt Faumuina was then asked about DNA found on several items, both at the scene and in his home. In all cases, the DNA was considered highly likely to have come from the killer. For instance, on the rifle, the DNA matched the killer 1.7 octillion to one. After Faumuina finished, the prosecution rested.

Defense called their first witness, ATF Agent Samantha Carner, to the stand. Defense Attorney Michael Burt handled the questioning, and once again, he had to be repeatedly reminded that this is a Probable Cause hearing, not a trial.

After much back and forth over what exactly was considered best practices for the ATF, the defense brought up the bullet fragments recovered from the body. There was a fragment of the jacket, and four pieces of the lead core. Agent Carner said she had to peel back the “petals” to work with the jacket.

Bullet jacket and lead fragments recovered from Charlie’s body. Photos show both the exterior and interior of the jacket.

Defense attorney Burt went through the bullets, the test-fire procedures, and the comparisons to the fragmented piece recovered from the body. Several photos were shown in which the Agent was asked to point out areas that did not match, but she kept pointing to the areas that did. Where there was no match, it was usually because the damage to the recovered round was so severe that there was nothing to compare it to. Because of the extensive damage to the jacket, Agent Carner called the results inconclusive.

Defense attorney Burt did his best to throw doubt on the ability to identify what firearm a bullet came from based on the markings. Yet again, he frustrated the judge by veering further into trial territory rather than staying in the probable cause area.

Prosecutor McBride responded by questioning Carner about her education and bona fides, demonstrating that she is highly trained, even an instructor in her field, and routinely undergoes proficiency testing to ensure she is on top of her game. She also said that all her work is peer reviewed.

On redirect, Burt became quite upset that he didn’t have any information from a peer reviewer and then became testy with her. But Carner responded that the reviewer has no work product to show; it would only be a verification sheet, which was included in her report.

For a more detailed breakdown of the hearing, check out East Idaho News. You can also watch the trial on Andrea Burkhart’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, as Candace’s world crumbles around her, she spent the day attacking absolutely everyone, from Andrew Kolvett, Blake Neff, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, and even random accounts on X.

She also posted a wildly untrue AI video, promoted a guy who claimed the shooter was taller than the killer, and attacked the judge and the prosecution over playing the video from the roommate. She even attacked the furry twink roommate! Gurl is completely unhinged. As Dana often says, “Hit dogs holler.”

Unfortunately, we will NOT get a ruling on Probable Cause tomorrow. The defense has one more witness to call, and then they want to take this fight into briefs after the hearing ends tomorrow. It’s looking like about 6 weeks for the two sides to trade briefs, then they come back for oral argument on Sept 1 at 10 am. Only after that will we get a ruling on probable cause.

Lorraine Yuriar is a wife, mother, and lifelong conservative currently stuck in a very blue state.

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