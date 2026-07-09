We all knew this was coming. As Dana said on air today, Democrats are only renouncing him because he’s a poorly-polling rapist, not just because he’s a rapist.

Per The Hill:

We’re suspending campaign operations,” Platner told his supporters in a lengthy video posted on social media Wednesday evening, at times growing emotional. “I intend to file my paperwork to withdraw,” he added. “The process needs to assure that what comes next is reflective of the Mainers, who on June 9 turned out and showed that they are desperate for a different kind of politics

As the truth unraveled so did Platner’s polling. A recent NYT poll showed incumbent Susan Collins leading Platner with working class voters by 21 points, expanded more by narrowing it to white working class voters. Women, Hispanics, and other demos began sliding fast. Democrats couldn’t afford Platner hurting them in the midterms, too.

Democrats have until July 27th to pick a replacement.

P.J. Miller works in business and is a Chapter and Verse contributor.

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