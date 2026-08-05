They worked hard to try to find an unflattering photo of Cunningham, but even after all of that effort, evidenced by how they abandoned their search in favor of an ill-timed screen grab, they still failed.

The crusty old feminists at Jezebel are crashing out in a jealous rage-spiral over Sophie Cunningham’s refusal to give a [redacted] about her support of women only in women’s sports.

Contrary to the try-hard narrative being peddled, no one really knows what Cunningham’s politics are, only that she believes women are real and have different physical abilities and limitations than men.

Of course, that nuance is lost on the mental abortion welfare queens over at the website named after a Biblical skank who was yeeted from a window, trampled to death by horses, and her remains eaten by dogs.