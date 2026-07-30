Anthony Fauci appeared before Senator Rand Paul’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday morning. You can watch the three-hour hearing, but spoiler alert: Fauci doesn’t answer a single question. By the end of the hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci had pled the Fifth approximately 111 times.

Senator Rand Paul has been trying to get Fauci for lying to the public since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Last week, ahead of the hearing, Paul released a trove of documents, including what is being called Anthony Fauci’s “private diary.” How did he get hold of Fauci’s diary? RFK Jr. told the media that his people found it in pieces across 11 different HHS servers, pieced it back together, and turned it over. That means that Fauci wrote his little scrapbook on government computers, using government servers. That means it’s no longer his “personal” diary, but a public record.