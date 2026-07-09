Gal Sharpton today claimed that Charlie Kirk’s security team was on the phone with Ben Shapiro’s security team after Shapiro said on his podcast that the teams had spoken after Kirk was shot last September.

As Jeremy Boreing said, perhaps she should ask her own team:

Owens claims it “took a while” for news of Kirk’s murder to be widely known — which is a lie. I watched it happen in real time live on air. I was literally on air when I saw it, along with thousands of other people. It trended on social media minutes afterwards with endless video published everywhere. My phone began buzzing non-stop just minutes after with friends asking me if I was aware, wondering if my being on air prevented me from seeing what had happened.